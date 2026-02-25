Mikel Blasts Chelsea For Sacking Maresca

Former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi has criticised the club’s decision to sack Enzo Maresca.

Maresca left Chelsea in January after less than two years at the Stamford Bridge.

The Italian was replaced by former Strasbourg head coach Liam Rosenior.

Read Also:UCL Play-off: Lookman Provides Assist As Atletico Outclass Club Brugge 4-1 To Reach Round Of 16

Rosenior enjoyed a positive start at the Premier League club , but recent results against Leeds United, and Burnley has put him under scrutiny.

Mikel, who labelled the decision to allow Maresca leave the club “ridiculous” said Chelsea acted too quickly in removing a manager who had improved the team’s style of play.

Mikel Slams Chelsea For Maresca Decision

“We had Enzo Maresca. I’ve said it, I think it was a massive mistake to sack him. I mean, it’s ridiculous,” he said on the Obi One podcast.

“Yeah, a manager that won us the Club World Cup, won us the Conference League, we had some sort of identity the way we played. We took a step forward, and we’ve gone five steps backwards.

“Liam has come in, and he’s won games, but there is absolutely something that is missing. Something is not quite right.”



