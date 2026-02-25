UCL: Simeone Talks Up Lookman’s Performance In Atletico’s Win Over Club Brugge

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has praised Ademola for his impact in the club’s 4-1 victory over Club Brugge, Completesports.com reports.

Lookman was named among the substitutes by Simeone.

The Nigeria international however replaced Alex Baena in the 70th minute.

The 28-year-old teed up Alexander Sørloth for Atletico Madrid’s third goal six minutes later.

”I was impressed because there is a lot of work and effort behind the scenes, it’s not easy to adapt to this great team that is Atlético,” Simeone said after the game.

“I liked Lookman’s entry, he should have played, he didn’t play because Sørloth played.”

The tricky winger joined the Spanish giants from Atalanta on the final day of the winter transfer window.

He has so far registered four goals, and three assists in seven matches across all competitions for the Rojiblancos.

By Adeboye Amosu



