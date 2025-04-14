Howe Diagnosed With Pneumonia, To Miss Newcastle’s Next Two Matches

Eddie Howe has been diagnosed with pneumonia after being admitted to hospital last weekend.

Newcastle confirmed the latest news about the English manager on Monday, adding that he won’t be in the dugout for the team’s next two matches.





Howe had been absent from training last week and missed Newcastle’s 4-1 victory over Manchester United on Sunday.

And while he recovers from his illness he won’t be in attendance for Newcastle’s Premier League clash at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, as well as their showdown at Aston Villa on Saturday.

“Newcastle United can announce that Eddie Howe is recovering in hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia,” a club statement read (as per talkSPORT).

“The club continues to extend its best wishes and support to Eddie and his family as he continues his recovery.

“Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the team against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa this week, with further updates to be communicated in due course.”

Howe said: “A huge thank you to everyone connected with Newcastle United and the wider football community for your messages and warm wishes. They have meant a lot to me and my family.

“I also want to pay tribute to our incredible NHS and the hospital staff who have treated me. I’m immensely grateful for the specialist care I’m receiving and, after a period of recovery, I look forward to being back as soon as possible.”

The 47-year-old was admitted to hospital on Friday night after becoming unwell earlier in the week.



