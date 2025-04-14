Modric Becomes Minority Owner At Swansea City

Luka Modric has become a minority owner at Swansea City, it has been announced.

The Croatian is regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all-time amid a Real Madrid career that’s been littered with trophies.





Modric has won four LaLiga titles and six Champions League trophies with Madrid, as well as the prestigious Ballon d’Or in 2018.

However, his attention now turns towards Swansea with a surprise ownership position.

A club statement (via talkSPORT) read: “Swansea City is delighted to welcome @lukamodric10 to our ownership group.

“Recognised as one of the finest players of his generation, Luka’s leadership, knowledge and passion for football will be key to the club’s ongoing development.”

Meanwhile, Modric said: “This is an exciting opportunity. Swansea has a strong identity, an incredible fan base, and the ambition to compete at the highest level.

“Playing at the highest level, I believe I can provide my experience to the club. My goal is to support the club’s growth in a positive way and to help to build an exciting future.”

American businessmen Andy Coleman, Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen are the current majority owners with a share worth 77.41 per cent.



