Hungarian Champions Ferencvaros Sign Nigerian Forward Bamidele Yusuf

Hungarian league champions Ferencváros have officially announced the signing of Nigerian winger Bamidele Yusuf on a four year deal.

Ferencváros signed Yusuf from Serbian side FK Vojvodina.

The move strengthens Ferencváros’ attacking depth ahead of a packed 2025/26 season that includes domestic and European competitions.

Yusuf, 24, had a standout campaign last season in the Serbian SuperLiga, scoring 18 goals and contributing four assists across all competitions.

His performance placed him among the top-scoring Nigerian players in Europe, and he has continued that form into the current season with three goals in five appearances for Vojvodina.

Ferencváros, Hungary’s most successful football club, continue to build a squad geared for domestic dominance and European progression.



Head coach, Robbie Keane believes Yusuf will bring qualities that will elevate the team’s attacking play.

“Yusuf is a player we’ve monitored closely. He’s young, hungry, and offers something different. His speed and creativity are exactly what we need going into the Europa League,” Keane said.

Speaking at his unveiling at Groupama Aréna, Yusuf expressed gratitude to FK Vojvodina and spoke about his excitement about the opportunity ahead.

“I’m thankful to everyone at Vojvodina who supported me. Signing for Ferencváros is a big step forward in my career. I understand the expectations and I’m ready to give my all to help the team achieve success,” said the Nigerian forward.

Yusuf is expected to make his debut shortly after the international break as Ferencváros gear up for key league matches and the start of their Europa League group stage campaign.

With this signing, Ferencváros reinforce their commitment to smart recruitment and continental aspirations, and for Yusuf, it marks the beginning of a promising new chapter at one of Eastern Europe’s most storied clubs.



