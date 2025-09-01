NPFL: Eguma Hails Enyimba ‘Brave Hearts’ After Slim Victory Over Tornadoes

Stanley Eguma, Enyimba of Aba Head Coach, has showered encomium on his battling Elephants after the nine-time NPFL Champions hard fought 1-0 win over Niger Tornadoes.

New signing, Joseph Abiodun’s fifth minute header proved just enough as the People’s Elephant held tightly on to claim all three points in their first home fixture of the new season.

Eguma who was part of Okey Emordi’s backroom staff when Enyimba won the 2004 CAF Champions League for the second time, praised his players for their grit and resilience in the game.

‘Capelo’, as the former Sharks, Gabros International, Heartland and Rivers United gaffer described the victory as a ‘confidence-booster’ that will set the tone for greater performances this season.

“The boys showed character today, and I’m proud of their bravery”, state Eguma who once served as U23 Olympic Eagles assistant coach.

Read Also:NPFL: Kun Khalifat Raise Financial Alarm, Seek N1b To Fund Debut Campaign

“Some of them, especially those making their first outing, were naturally a bit jittery, but they gave everything. With more games, they will certainly grow in confidence and deliver even better performances,” Eguma added.

However, Eguma wasn’t pleased with his front men’s profligacy in the final third, saying they could have scored more goals.

The Enyimba gaffer would go on to assure the team’s hordes of followers that he and his technical crew members would sharpen the team’s cutting edge in front of goal.

“We created so many scoring opportunities but didn’t take them. That’s one area we must improve on.

“The important thing, however, is that we secured all three points. This win is for our fans who turned out massively. We promise them more exciting results as the season progresses”.

By Sab Osuji



