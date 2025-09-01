Obi Cubana Throws Weight Behind Enyimba With ‘Goal Bonus’ Incentive

It was a carnival-like atmosphere at the Enyimba Stadium on Sunday when the People’s Elephant hosted Niger Tornadoes in a Matchday 2 fixture of the 2025/2026 NPFL fixture, Completesports.com reports.

The usual electrifying atmosphere at the magnificent edifice got even more as Nigeria’s foremost business mogul and nightlife king, Hon. Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as ‘Obi Cubana’, aside his physical presence, also threw his weight behind nine-time NPFL champions, Enyimba.

The much-anticipated clash between Enyimba and Niger Tornadoes turned into something extraordinarily more than a football clash as it became a showcase of class, glamour, and massive support for the People’s Elephant, thanks to the influence of Ambassador Nwankwo Kanu, ‘Papilo’.

Fresh from rallying Igbo businessmen in Kano to support Enyimba in their season opener, ‘Papilo’ pulled yet another masterstroke as he attracted Obi Cubana, the CEO of Cubana Group, to storm Aba in grand style with his entourage.

The star-studded delegation included MC Cogency (MC Ndi Eriwa), Timaya Anyaso (CEO of Xclusive by Cubana), Mr. Ola Bidemi and Hon. Janson Eke (CEO of Jiga Pop), among others.

Obi Cubana was welcomed to a rousing ovation as he was officially unveiled in a customized Enyimba jersey. Obi Cubana acknowledged thunderous cheers from the home crowd.

In a further show of commitment, the Anambra-born billionaire pledged N1 million per goal scored by the Enyimba players — a promise that immediately spurred the People’s Elephant in their spirited performance against Tornadoes.

The Aba giants did not disappoint, as they responded with a 1-0 win against Niger Tornadoes courtesy of Joseph Abiodun’s first-half headed goal in his Enyimba debut.

“This is more than football; it is culture, it is unity, and it is support for our own”, Obi Cubana began.

“Enyimba is our pride, and we must all come together to push them to greater heights,” Obi Cubana added with excitement.

With such high-profile backing, Kanu’s blueprint of merging football excellence with business partnership is already paying dividends.

For the Enyimba faithful, the presence of one of Nigeria’s biggest business icons was not just a morale boost, but a statement that the People’s Elephant are indeed charging back to the pinnacle of African football.

By Sab Osuji



