‘I Hope It’s Resolved Soon’ — Gasperini Weighs In On Lookman, Atalanta’s Row

AS Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini has weighed into the row between his former club Atalanta and winger Ademola Lookman.

Atalanta have rejected Inter Milan’s bid for the Nigeria international.

Lookman submitted a transfer request to the Bergamo club on Sunday, and accused them of ‘ broken promises’.

The 27-year-old has also gone AWOL from training in a bid to force his transfer to Inter.

Gasperini said he feel sorry for Lookman, and hope the transfer saga is resolved.

“I can only say that I’m sorry, because we run the risk of remembering these players only for the last episode and not for the beautiful moments we shared together,” Gasperini to Sky Italia

“I’m sorry for both the boy and the club, I hope it’s resolved soon.”

By Adeboye Amosu



