    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Done Deal: Ndidi Seals Move To Besiktas

    Besiktas have announced the signing of Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi on a permanent transfer, reports Completes ports.com.

    The defensive midfielder linked up with Turkish Super Lig giants from Sky Bet Championship outfit, Leicester City.

    Ndidi put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the option of an additional year.

    Ready For A New Challenge

    Ndidi expressed his delight after completing the move.

    “It’s really amazing. Joining Besiktas is a really great feeling,” Ndidi told club’s official website.

    “It feels really great, very warm, very welcoming. Before I put it [the shirt] on, I kissed the badge which is very important, it shows [my] love.”

    He spent eight seasons with Leicester City , during which he made over 240 appearances and helped the club lift the FA Cup in 2021.

