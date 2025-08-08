Done Deal: Ndidi Seals Move To Besiktas

Besiktas have announced the signing of Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi on a permanent transfer, reports Completes ports.com.

The defensive midfielder linked up with Turkish Super Lig giants from Sky Bet Championship outfit, Leicester City.

Ndidi put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the option of an additional year.

Ready For A New Challenge

Ndidi expressed his delight after completing the move.

“It’s really amazing. Joining Besiktas is a really great feeling,” Ndidi told club’s official website.

“It feels really great, very warm, very welcoming. Before I put it [the shirt] on, I kissed the badge which is very important, it shows [my] love.”

He spent eight seasons with Leicester City , during which he made over 240 appearances and helped the club lift the FA Cup in 2021.

By Adeboye Amosu



