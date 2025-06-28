I Want To Win Trophies At Brighton –Nnadozie

Super Falcons goalkeeper Cynthia Chiamaka Nnadozie has expressed her desire to win trophies at Brighton.



Recall that the Seagulls signed the highly rated shot-stopper on a free transfer.



Nnadozie will officially become an Albion player on July 1, when her contract with Paris FC expires.

Read Also:Done Deal: Nnadozie Completes Move To Brighton



Reflecting on her move to Brighton, Nnadozi, in a chat with the club’s website, noted that she’s delighted to join the club and will be glad to win trophies with the team.



“It feels so great, I’m really excited to join this great club. Right from the beginning, when I heard the name of the club, I was so interested, and I’m happy to be here today,” Nnadozie said in an interview posted on the club’s official X account.



“I want to win trophies, to win games, but most importantly, to help the team achieve great things,” the 2024 CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year concluded







