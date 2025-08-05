I Would Love Lookman To Join Arsenal --Wright

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has disclosed that he would love to see Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman join the Gunners this summer.

Lookman Submits Transfer Request

The Nigerian international, who tendered his transfer request to Atalanta, has been heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan.



In a chat with MirrorFootball via their Instagram page, Wright stated that Lookman has improved massively with his football.



“I would love someone like him to come back to the Premier League and say, ‘Listen, I have unfinished business here, so I am going to help Arsenal win the league,’” Wright said.

“But I just admire his journey,” Wright continued. “And now he’s recognised rightly as a top player—unbelievable.”

Lookman Leads Atalanta To Europa League Glory

Lookman played a crucial role in Atalanta’s historic UEFA Europa League success in the 2023/24 season and remains under contract with the club until June 2027.



However, his relationship with the Bergamo-based outfit appears to have completely broken down.



Lookman’s refusal to train is now viewed as a calculated attempt to force Atalanta’s hand and push through the move.



