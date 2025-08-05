Lookman Clears Belongings From Locker At Atalanta Training Ground

Ademola Lookman has already cleared his belongings out of his locker at the Atalanta training ground as he continues to push for a move to join Inter, according to Sky Sports Italia

The 27-year-old Nigeria international submitted a formal transfer request in an attempt to force through a move to join Inter this transfer window.

The reigning African Player of the Year posted a long statement on Instagram over the weekend explaining his decision to ask for a sale, pointing to “broken promises” from the Atalanta management, and poor treatment “as a human being and as a professional footballer.”

Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi has since confirmed that there is in fact an informal agreement allowing Lookman to leave for an appropriate fee this summer, but not for teams within Serie A, which complicates proceedings with the Nerazzurri.

Also Read:Percassi Confirms Conditions For Lookman To Leave Atalanta

In protest, Lookman has failed to report for training for the last two days.

And, according to Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia) Lookman has already had his personal belongings emptied from his locker at the club’s Zingonia training ground.

It remains to be seen what the next steps will be, but Sky describes the situation as a “total break-up” between the player and club.



