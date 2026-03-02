Ian Wright Reveals ‘Worry’ For Arsenal After Win Over Chelsea

Ian Wright revealed his ‘worry’ for Arsenal and their Premier League title charge after the narrow win over Chelsea.

Jurrien Timber’s second-half header earned Arsenal a 2-1 victory over London rivals Chelsea and restored the Gunners’ five-point lead in the title race.

Mikel Arteta’s side took the lead through William Saliba but were pegged back on the stroke of half-time through Piero Hincapie’s own goal.

Shortly after Arsenal retook the lead Chelsea lost a player to a red card for the seventh time in the Premier League this season, this time Pedro Neto the guilty party and sent off for a second yellow card.

Despite boasting a one-goal lead and a numerical advantage, Arsenal had to withstand some nervy moments late on, with David Raya denying Enzo Fernandez, Joao Pedro and Alejandro Garnacho.

Raya was beaten in injury-time by Liam Delap but Arsenal were relieved to see the offside flag raised.

Arsenal legend Wright feared a Chelsea equaliser and said it would ‘be nice to find out what is happening’ to his former club in the second-half of games.

The Gunners were pegged back in the second half in the recent draws with Brentford and Wolves and threatened to do the same against Chelsea.

“Chelsea, once they went down to 10 men, they started to play. It was worrying,” Wright said on Premier League Productions (via Metro).

“Arsenal showing those nerves, those jittery nerves at the latter stags of games, they need to take the opportunities earlier on so they can relax at this stage.

“They have to just win now, especially the home games. It’s not going to be something that instils you with loads of confidence but it’s a win.

“We’re seeing in the second half of games, you can get at Arsenal. Chelsea had 10 men there, it would be nice to find out what’s happening to Arsenal in the second half.

“It comes down to “you get the job done”, I’m happy the job is done, but I’m going to be nervous for the next game because I’m seeing that again in the second half.”



