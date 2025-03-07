Ighalo: How My Dream To Play For Man United Came To Reality

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has disclosed that he had to pray fervently for the other striking options that Manchester United wanted to sign not to materialize when the Red Devils showed interest in signing him.



Recall that the Nigerian international was signed in 2020 when the duo of Anthony Marshal and Marcus Rashford were injured.



In a chat with Super Falcons’ attacker, Rasheedat Ajibade’s podcast, Ighalo stated that he celebrated it when he was eventually signed by the Red Devils.

“It was a dream when my agent called me that Manchester United wanted a striker on loan because Marshal was injured and Rashford was injured.



“He said they had four options for strikers and you’re the third option.



“I started praying against those other options, I prayed those options would not work, and that my opportunity to play for Manchester United must come to pass.”







