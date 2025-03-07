Osimhen Will Join Juventus — Roma Legend Pruzzo

Roma legend Roberto Pruzzo has revealed Victor Osimhen will join Juventus this summer.

Osimhen is presently on loan at Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray from Napoli.





The Nigeria international will be available for €75m this summer.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a number of European heavyweights including Chelsea, PSG and Manchester United.

Read Also:Dessers Named In Europa League Team Of The Week

Pruzzo said the powerful striker will move to Turin during the next transfer window.

“I know that Juventus’ next striker will be Osimhen,” the former striker told Radio Radio via Sport Mediaset.

“A reliable source close to the Nigerian’s entourage revealed it to me in Florence. They are certain they will be going to Turin next year.”

Osimhen has racked up 22 goals and five assists in 28 appearances across all competitions for Galatasaray this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



