    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    ‘I’m Feeling Really Good’ — Iheanacho Delighted To Join Celtic

    Kelechi Iheanacho has said he is delighted to join Scottish Premiership champions Celtic, reports Completesports.com.

    The Nigeria international moved to the Hoops on a free transfer this week.

    Iheanacho arrived  the Celtic Park on a free transfer after his contract was terminated by Spanish club, Sevilla.

    Iheanacho Talks Up Celtic Move

    “I’m excited to be a Celtic player and I’m feeling really good about it. Celtic is a massive club and I’ve been following them for a long time,” Iheanacho told Celtic’s official website.

    “I’m happy to be a part of that now and hopefully it’ll be a great season.

    “I’m looking forward to fighting for silverware with Celtic. In England, I won trophies so hopefully I can be a winner with Celtic as well.

    “I can’t wait to be a part of all of it and I’m very confident that I can bring a lot to the team.”

    Reunion With Rodgers

    Iheanacho worked under manager Brendan Rodgers during his time with Leicester City.

    The forward is excited to link up with Rodgers once again.

    “I’m really happy to be working with Brendan again. He’s a great man and a great coach with a good personality, and I’m happy to be playing under him again. The gaffer knows me and he knows what I can offer, so I just can’t wait to get going,” Iheanacho added.

    “When I was at Leicester, I used to sit next to Kasper in the changing room, so I’ll be happy to see him again. It’s been a long time, so I’m looking forward to speaking to him again.

    “I was on the bench for Manchester City at Celtic Park back in 2016. It was a cold night but it was such a massive atmosphere! The Celtic fans are incredible and I can’t wait to play for them now.

    “I’ll always give my best for the fans. I can’t wait to share good times with them and play good football.”

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

