‘I’m Feeling Really Good’ — Iheanacho Delighted To Join Celtic

Kelechi Iheanacho has said he is delighted to join Scottish Premiership champions Celtic, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international moved to the Hoops on a free transfer this week.

Iheanacho arrived the Celtic Park on a free transfer after his contract was terminated by Spanish club, Sevilla.

Iheanacho Talks Up Celtic Move

“I’m excited to be a Celtic player and I’m feeling really good about it. Celtic is a massive club and I’ve been following them for a long time,” Iheanacho told Celtic’s official website.

“I’m happy to be a part of that now and hopefully it’ll be a great season.

“I’m looking forward to fighting for silverware with Celtic. In England, I won trophies so hopefully I can be a winner with Celtic as well.

“I can’t wait to be a part of all of it and I’m very confident that I can bring a lot to the team.”

Reunion With Rodgers

Iheanacho worked under manager Brendan Rodgers during his time with Leicester City.

Read Also:Iheanacho Will Rediscover His Best Form At Celtic –Finidi

The forward is excited to link up with Rodgers once again.

“I’m really happy to be working with Brendan again. He’s a great man and a great coach with a good personality, and I’m happy to be playing under him again. The gaffer knows me and he knows what I can offer, so I just can’t wait to get going,” Iheanacho added.

“When I was at Leicester, I used to sit next to Kasper in the changing room, so I’ll be happy to see him again. It’s been a long time, so I’m looking forward to speaking to him again.

“I was on the bench for Manchester City at Celtic Park back in 2016. It was a cold night but it was such a massive atmosphere! The Celtic fans are incredible and I can’t wait to play for them now.

“I’ll always give my best for the fans. I can’t wait to share good times with them and play good football.”

By Adeboye Amosu



