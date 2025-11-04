Imade Named Spanish Liga F Player Of The Month

Real Sociedad striker Edna Imade has been named Spanish Liga F Player of the Month for October, reports Completesports.com.

Imade netted five times in three league outings for Real Sociedad during the month.

The 25-year-old scored the winning goal in Real Sociedad’s historic 1-0 victory over Barcelona last weekend.

The forward struck the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the 37th minute.

It was Barcelona’s first away defeat in the league since May 2023.

Imade has scored seven times for Real Sociedad this season.

She is on loan with the Rojiblancos from German club, Bayern Munich.



