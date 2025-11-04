I Hope He Gets A Great Reception At Anfield–Ex-Reds Star On Trent’s Return To Face Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock conceded that Trent Alexander-Arnold likely won’t receive the warmest welcome during his highly-anticipated return to Anfield.

On Tuesday, Alexander-Arnold will face off against his boyhood club for the first time since taking his talents to Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old — who said his opinions on The Reds won’t change even if he’s greeted with a cold reception — drew the ire of Liverpool faithful upon announcing back in May that he’d be leaving at the end of his contract last season.

During his first appearance following the bombshell announcement, Alexander-Arnold was greeted with a chorus of jeers while substituting into a 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

While Warnock expects there to be several boo birds at Tuesday’s match, he expressed hope that Alexander-Arnold is treated better. “I really hope he gets a good reception,” Warnock told BBC Sport (liverpool.com).

“I think he’ll want to put on a show, demonstrate why he’s such a talent, why Liverpool’s fans loved him so much. I think the reception will be mixed. I don’t think he will be expecting a standing ovation after the way things went, and we have to respect those opinions as well.

“I don’t think he deserves a mixed reception. He was an incredible servant to the club, but wanted to challenge himself. Hopefully he gets a great reception.”



