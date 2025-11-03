Close Menu
    Osimhen: Galatasaray Want To Make Statement In Europe

    Galatasaray Right Place For Osimhen --Souness
    Osimhen celebrates a goal for Galatasaray

    Victor Osimhen has said Galatasaray have a big ambition in the UEFA Champions League this season.

    Galatasaray are back at Europe’s top table after a season’s absence.

    Okan Buruk’s side started their campaign with a disappointing 4-1 defeat to German outfit, Eintracht Frankfurt.

    The Yellow and Reds however bounced back with home victories against former champions Liverpool and Bodo /Glimt.

    Osimhen registered three goals in both games.

    Galatasaray will be away to Ajax in their next game on Wednesday.

    Osimhen Dreams Big

    The Nigeria international declared that their ambition is to make a statement in the competition.

    “I spoke with the president when I arrived here and we want to really make a statement in the Champions League” Osimhen the told UEFA.com.

    ” We want to show that, in Turkey, we are the team that the whole world will know this year because we actually did something amazing in Europe.

    “We’ve dominated the league for years. We will keep on dominating it, but now it’s time to make a statement in the most prestigious games, Champions League games, because it’s beautiful when you play in the Champions League. So, for us, we want to make a statement.”

