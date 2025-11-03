Hakimi, Banda Make 2025 FIFPRO Men, Women World Eleven

Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Achraf Hakimi was named in the 2025 FIFPRO men’s World Eleven.

The men’s World Eleven was unveiled on the X handle of FIFPRO today (Monday)

Hakimi was the only African and also one of four PSG players who made the final cut.

The other PSG stars are Nuno Mendes, Vitinha and reigning Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele.

Other top stars included are former PSG first choice Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy/Man City) Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands/Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (England/Real Madrid) Cole Palmer (England/Chelsea), Pedri (Spain/Barcelona), Kylian Mbappe (France/Real Madrid) and Lamine Yamal (Spain/Barcelona).

Hakimi played a key role as PSG landed the treble in the 2024/2025 season.

The Moroccan international scored in the UEFA Champions League final in the 5-0 win against his former club Inter Milan.

He is also in the running for the 2025 African Men’s Player of the Year award, where he will battle the likes of former winners Victor Osimhen and Mohamed Salah.

Meanwhile in the women’s category Super Falcons and Houston Dash right-back Michelle Alozie did not make the final cut.

However, African Women’s Player of the Year Barbara Banda made the World Eleven final selection.

The FIFPRO World 11 are the best men’s and women’s teams of the year. FIFPRO invites all professional men’s and women’s footballers to compose the teams.

Initially known as the FIFPRO World 11, the award began in 2005 and celebrated the best football players as voted by their peers.

In 2009, FIFPRO partnered with FIFA, rebranding it as the FIFA FIFPRO World 11 while retaining its original format. From the 2024 edition onward, FIFPRO will independently manage the award, reverting to its original name, the FIFPRO World 11.

Lionel Messi has the most ever appearances in the FIFPRO World 11 with 17 overall, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo with 15.

By James Agberebi



