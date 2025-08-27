Inter Milan Chief Gives Reason For Pulling Out Of Lookman’s Transfer

Inter Milan sporting director Giuseppe Marotta has discussed the club’s aborted move for Ademola Lookman, reports Completesports.com.

The Nerrazzuri pushed to sign the Nigeria international from Serie A rivals Inter Milan earlier this month.

Inter agreed a five-year contract with Lookman.

The former Serie A champions were however unable to meet Atalanta’s valuation.

Marotta declared that Atalanta have the right to hold on to their star player and they as a club also changed their transfer strategies.

“There was talk of Lookman, but we found a club that had every right not to put him on the market, and rightly so,” he told TMW.

“So we focused on a new model and brought in five young players, including one like Esposito from the youth academy.

“Their average age is 21, and we’re building a squad according to the guidelines of the club.”

By Adeboye Amosu



