Inter Milan Chief Gives Reason For Pulling Out Of Lookman’s Transfer

Inter Milan sporting director Giuseppe Marotta has discussed the club’s aborted move for Ademola Lookman, reports Completesports.com.
The Nerrazzuri pushed to sign the Nigeria international from Serie A rivals Inter Milan earlier this month.
Inter agreed a five-year contract with Lookman.
The former Serie A champions were however unable to meet Atalanta’s valuation.
Read Also:Fulham Step Up Move For Super Eagles Winger
Marotta declared that Atalanta have the right to hold on to their star player and they as a club also changed their transfer strategies.
“There was talk of Lookman, but we found a club that had every right not to put him on the market, and rightly so,” he told TMW.
“So we focused on a new model and brought in five young players, including one like Esposito from the youth academy.
“Their average age is 21, and we’re building a squad according to the guidelines of the club.”
By Adeboye Amosu
“There was talk of Lookman, but we found a club that had every right not to put him on the market, and rightly so.”
In summary, you decided to side with your fellow Italian club and president (probably after discussing on the phone not to betray the Italian brotherhood over a “foreigner”). You left a player you had approached and shown intent to join, out in the cold, rather than add a paltry $5 to complete the move.
You didn’t know clubs like to hold on to their key players before you approached and made your offer public?
Betrayers. Italian clubs, all of you. Mafias. Bashiru and other Nigerians currently playing in that league should start taking lessons now.