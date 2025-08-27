Fulham Step Up Move For Super Eagles Winger

Samuel Chukwueze is on the verge of sealing a permanent transfer to Premier League club Fulham, reports Completesports.com.

According to reliable transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Fulham are in advanced negotiations with AC Milan for Chukwueze.

The two clubs are working quickly to try and reach an agreement before the transfer window shuts.

“Fulham are advancing in talks for both Kevin from Shakhtar and Samu Chukwueze from AC Milan,” Romano wrote on X.

“Negotiations underway to get both right and left wingers before the window closes.

“€25m package discussed with Milan for Samu, fee over €40m discussed with Shakhtar for Kevin.”

Chukwueze linked up with AC Milan from Spanish club Villarreal in 2023.

In 69 games for the Rooseneri, the Nigeria international has scored just eight goals – with just four goals in 51 Serie A appearances.

By Adeboye Amosu



