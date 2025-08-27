UCL Playoffs: Rangers Coach Declares Dessers Fit For Club Brugge Clash

Rangers head coach Russell Martin has declared Cyriel Dessers available for his side’s clash with Belgian Pro League side Club Brugge, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international missed the first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff tie with an ankle injury.

“Dessers is here and good to go back in the squad,” Martin told a press conference.

“I’m excited about the game. I think we have a real chance to come and attack.”

The 30-year-old has registered one goal and an assist for the Light Blues this season.

Rangers lost the first leg at the Ibrox last week 3-1, and will need a big performance to overturn the deficit.

The Light Blues failed to make it to the group stage of the Champions League last season.

By Adeboye Amosu



