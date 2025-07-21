Inter Milan Prepare Improved Offer For Lookman

Inter Milan are expected to send an improved offer for Ademola Lookman, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman has already agreed personal terms with the Nerrazzuri.

Atalanta rejected a bid from Inter Milan for the Nigeria international last week.

According to Gazzetta, Inter sent an offer to sign Lookman on loan with an obligation to buy, but La Dea aim for a permanent sale for €50m.

Negotiations between the two clubs is expected to continue this week.

The winger has reportedly rejected approach from Serie A champion Napoli.

The 27-year-old joined Atalanta from Bundesliga outfit RB in 2022.

By Adeboye Amosu



