Iran Target Friendly With Super Eagles Ahead 2026 World Cup

Iran are planning a friendly with Nigeria ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Completesports.com reports.

The international friendly, according to the Tehran Times is planned for March, 2026.

Iran Football Federation are currently finalising Team Melli’s preparation for the World Cup, and have identified the Super Eagles as a potential opponent.

Read Also:2026 World Cup: Watkins Or Calvert-Lewin Will Be Perfect Backup For Kane –Owen Tells Tuchel

“The Football Federation of Iran is expected to officially announce Team Melli’s friendly match schedule as preparations intensify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” the publication stated.

“The Federation has been in negotiations with the football federations of Costa Rica and Nigeria to arrange two warm-up matches in March.”

Iran have already been drawn into Group G, where they will face Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the mundial after losing 4-3 on penalities to Democratic Republic of Congo in the final of the African playoffs.

By Adeboye Amosu



