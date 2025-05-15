‘It Is Very Pleasing’ — Dessers Delight At 50th Rangers Goal

Cyriel Dessers was thrilled to score his 50th goal for Rangers in Wednesday night’s 3-1 victory over Dundee United.

Dessers scored the equalising goal for the Light Blues with a stunning header in the 25th minute.

The Nigeria international then netted his second of the game from the penalty spot 17 minutes from time.

It was his 28th goal of the season 50th overall since linking up with the Gers from Italian club Cremonese in 2023.

: “It is very pleasing. As I mentioned before, it’s been a season with ups and downs, too many for everybody’s wishes, but it’s nice to end on a positive feeling here at Ibrox and I know it doesn’t make up for the whole season but it’s a nice feeling,” he told the club’s official website.

“You know in these games, you can see it also in their players, that they are getting more tired and spaces are getting bigger so you need to keep the patience and keep the quality high.

“I think we did that, also with the guys that came in. That is also good, if you can score two goals [in the second half] it is great and you have total control of the game.”

Dessers thanked club captain and regular penalty taker James Tavernier for letting him take the spot kick which allowed him to take his goal tally to 50.

He added: “We spoke about it a little bit earlier in the week and I have to thank him for letting me take it.

“It’s a beautiful moment for me, the 50th goal and to score it here at Ibrox. That’s something I am very proud of and it’s a big milestone in my career.

“It’s been a season with a few bumps, maybe a little bit too many, but I think it was a nice moment after the game for everybody – the fans, the players and the staff.”

By Adeboye Amosu



