‘It’s A Dream Come True’ — Osimhen Thrilled To Captain Super Eagles Vs Uganda

Victor Osimhen has expressed his excitement after captaining the Super Eagles in the 3-1 victory over the Cranes of Uganda.

It was the first time the Galatasaray striker will be leading the Super Eagles following his recent appointment as the team’s vice-captain.

Osimhen said it was a dream come true for him to lead the three-time African champions for the first time.

”It’s a dream come true for me because I grew up watching the Super Eagles,” the Galatasaray striker said after the game.

“I’ve seen a lot of great captains, Mikel, Ekong. I see Ekong as a mentor in this kind of role. Ndidi has also learnt a lot from him. For me he’s one of the very best captains we’ve got in a long time.”

Osimhen also shared his thoughts on the outcome of the game against Uganda.

“To lead the boys out, I’m very happy that now in my tenure to be the captain for today’s game, we didn’t lose and we won the game so I’m really happy about the victory,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu



