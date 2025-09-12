‘It’s A Miracle’– Nnadozie On Ballon d’Or Nomination, WSL Move

Chiamaka Nnadozie says her nomination for the Women’s Ballon d’Or is a”miracle”, reports Completesports.com.

Nnadozie is the first African goalkeeper to be nominated for the award.

A Big Miracle

“It is a miracle for me. It shows that all the hard work, dedication and everything I’ve been doing in the past, has been worth it,” Nnadozie told BBC Sport.

“The world has been watching. It will make a very big impact in Africa because we have so many good players and they just need the opportunity to show what they can really do.

“It lets others know that everything is achievable and everything is possible. This nomination is not just for me, it is for Africa.

“It is for every young girl dreaming to become whatever they want to be. They just have to believe in themselves.”

Setting The Pace

Nnadozie hopes her nomination will open the way for other young African talents in future.

“Trust me, there are so many good talents from Africa. It is just about giving them the time and opportunity,” added Nnadozie.

“In the Moroccan national team, you can see how good they are and some of them are still playing in Morocco. The South African team are the same.

“It doesn’t mean they can’t go on to play in Europe, but it shows you how big African football is growing. The federations should keep investing.

“They should keep doing what they are doing. They are already on the right track. I hope in the future, big competitions [like the World Cup] will come down to Africa.”

Nnadozie On Brighton Move

Nnadozie moved to English Women’s Super League, WSL, club Brighton & Hove Albion just before the start of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The 24-year-old confessed moving to England is a source of pride for him, and his family.

“It was a feeling of joy for me and my family,” she said. “They kept asking me questions. They didn’t really understand where Brighton was until I told them it was in the UK.

“It has always been my dream to play in England. Moving to Brighton is a special one. From the first time they came knocking, I knew they were the one.

“I’m happy to be here. I told my family it was not going to be like it was in Paris. It will not be easy. The WSL is a very strong league.”

Impressive Debut

She has made a strong start at Brighton, earning the club’s player of the match award after saving all four of Aston Villa’s shots on target in Sunday’s 0-0 draw.

“I know I’m up to the task and ready to go,” Nnadozie said in the run-up to that game.

“I’ve got good team-mates, good coaches and everyone in the team is so welcoming. They will help me a lot to fit into the game and everything [in England].

“I want to learn and to grow. I’m not there yet. I just want to give myself time. I don’t want to rush things.”

By Adeboye Amosu



