    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Ngumoha Places Second In Liverpool’s August Goal Of The Month Award

    James AgberebiBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Rio Ngumoha missed the chance of landing Liverpool’s Goal of the Month for August as Dominik Szoboszlai clinched the award.

    The No.8’s incredible long-range free-kick to secure the home victory over Arsenal in the Premier League was the No.1 pick in the poll of fans.

    He collected almost 70 per cent of the votes in recognition of that brilliant effort that settled the clash between last season’s top two late on.

    Szoboszlai finished ahead of Ngumoha, who was in second place courtesy of his 100th-minute winner off the bench at Newcastle United.

    In third spot was Hugo Ekitike’s FA Community Shield opener at Wembley, ahead of the strikes versus AFC Bournemouth from Mohamed Salah and Federico Chiesa respectively.


