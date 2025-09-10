‘It’s Normal’ — Broos On Clash With Super Eagles Bench

Bafana Bafana of South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has shared his thoughts on the confrontation he had with the Nigerian bench in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by the Super Eagles at the Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein on Tuesday night.

The two benches confronted each other at a point in the game, with match officials stepping in to diffuse the tension.

Broos On Confrontation With Chelle

Broos said what happened was part of the game.

“You know those are the emotions of the game and sometimes when I see pictures what I’m doing I’m telling myself ‘Come on guy’ but yeah you are nervous, you are tense,” Broos told reporters.

“Honestly we got I think three yellow cards and Nigerians one. That is not normal, I’m very sorry, that is not normal.

“And then yes, you are angry, you shout, all those players of Nigeria went to the referee complaining and then I react also by doing this. But I don’t have to do that, I know that.

“But yeah, what do you want, I want to win, I want to go to America next year (Laughs).”

By Adeboye Amosu



