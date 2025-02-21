‘It’s Time To Move On’ —Onazi Advises Osimhen, Lookman

Avezzano midfielder Ogenyi Eddy Onazi has advised Super Eagles duo of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman to leave their respective clubs this summer.



He made this known in the wake of Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini’s unfair criticisms of Lookman after missing a penalty against Club Brugge in the Champions League.



Recall that Gasperini described Lookman as “one of the worst penalty takers he has ever seen” after he missed from the spot.



The same treatment was meted out on Osimhen in 2023 when he missed a penalty for Napoli, and his team posted a bizarre video to TikTok seemingly mocking the player.



With this development, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner, in a chat with Sport Boom, advised the duo to move on with their careers when the transfer window opens this summer.

“I told him that he [Osimhen] had accomplished the unthinkable for Napoli and the city, and that he should leave while the ovation was still strong. He chose to renew his contract instead, and when things went south, he reached out—proving that perhaps my advice had been the better option,” the 32-year-old said in quotes revealed by Sports Boom.



“It is incredibly disappointing to hear such remarks from an experienced coach about one of his best players. Disrespecting a young player [Lookman] who has given so much to the team is unacceptable.



“This player isn’t just any talent—he’s the current African Player of the Year and consistently gives his all for Atalanta. Despite coming off an injury, he returned and helped put his team back into the game. After all, anyone—even the very best—can miss a penalty.



“Atalanta took a chance on him during a difficult phase in his career, and he has since proven his worth. If he had not performed, they would likely have let him go. In my opinion, it may be time for him to move on, find a new club, and enjoy his football elsewhere,” Onazi concluded.













