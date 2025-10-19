Iwobi Breaks Nigerian Premier League Appearances Record

Alex Iwobi made history as the Nigerian with the most appearances in the Premier League after featuring in Fulham’s 1-0 defeat to his former club Arsenal on Saturday night.

Iwobi made his 299th appearance against the Gunners at the Craven Cottage.

The versatile midfielder surpassed the record he previously shared with Newcastle United legend, Shola Ameobi.

The 29-year-old equalled Ameobi’s record in Fulham’s clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium earlier this month.

It took him 11 Premier League seasons to achieve the feat, and with three different clubs (Arsenal, Everton, and Fulham).

Iwobi made made his Premier League debut for Arsenal against Swansea City on October 27, 2025.

Nwankwo Kanu (273), Yakubu Aiyegbeni (252), and John Mikel Obi (249) are the other Nigerians in the top five.

By Adeboye Amosu




