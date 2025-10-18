EPL: Iwobi Features, Bassey Subbed On As Arsenal Pip Fulham

Super Eagles duo of Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey were in action as Fulham lost 1-0 to Arsenal in Saturday’s Premier League game.



Iwobi, who was making his seventh appearance for the Cottagers, has netted one goal and bagged two assists this ongoing season.



On the other hand, Bassey was also making his seventh appearance when he came on as a second-half substitute for Jorge Cuenca in the 82nd minute.

Despite 12 places separating the two teams at kick-off, it was the hosts who started brightest at Craven Cottage; Raul Jimenez and Harry Wilson both going close early on after a frenetic start to the game.



Arsenal scored off a set piece as Leandro Trossard snapped home Gabriel Magalhaes’ header, and the Gunners overcame a physical challenge from Marco Silva’s Cottagers.



Another three points on the road for the Gunners, who retake their place at the summit, having been displaced momentarily by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who eased past Everton 2-0 earlier in the day.



