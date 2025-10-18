Turkey: Onuachu Scores In Trabzonspor’s Win At Rizezpor

Paul Onuachu continued his impressive scoring form as Trabzonspor defeated Caykur Rizezpor 2-1 in their Turkish Super Lig clash on Saturday.

Felipe Augusto gave Trabzonspor the lead after just two minutes.

Onuachu netted the Black Sea Storm’s second in the 19th minute.

The Nigeria international nodded home Chris Oulai’s free-kick.



The 31-year-old has now scored five goals in his last four league outings for Trabzonspor.

Onuachu has registered seven goals, and one assist in nine league appearances for the former Turkish Super Lig champions this season.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi reduced the deficit for Rizezpor three minutes before the half hour mark.

Trabzonspor moved to second position on the log with 20 points from nine matches.

By Adeboye Amosu



