Forest Contact EPL Title Winning Coach Over Replacing Postecoglou

Nottingham Forest have reportedly made contact with Roberto Mancini over replacing the outgoing Ange Postecoglou.

The Aussie was given his marching orders after falling to a 3-0 loss to Chelsea on Saturday.

He lasted just 39 days in charge, the shortest tenure of any Premier League manager.

But Forest have already set their sights on former Manchester City and Inter Milan coach Mancini as an option to replace him, according to reports from David Ornstein (via The Sun).

Mancini, 60, is currently available, having left his role as head coach of the Saudi Arabia national team in October last year.

The news comes just a day after SunSport revealed that the Italian could be a contender for the top job at Manchester United.

The Italian is understood to have told friends that he could be in the running should the Red Devils choose to oust current boss Ruben Amorim.

It would be a shock turn for the iconic boss, who spent 191 games at the helm of their fierce rivals Manchester City between 2009-2013.

Mancini won City their first Premier League title of the modern era in the 2011-12 season, and helped kickstart their period of dominance that continues today.

He also secured the Citizens an FA Cup, but was sacked in the 2012-13 season following poor results.



