    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Czech: Durosinmi Inspires Viktoria Plzen’s Win Over Bohemians

    Adeboye Amosu

    Rafiu Durosinmi scored for the third consecutive game to help Viktoria Plzen beat Bohemians 1905 1-0 at the Stadion Ďolíček on Saturday.

    Durosinmi netted the decisive goal in the ninth minute.

    It was the 22-year-old’s 10th goal across all competitions for Plzen this season.

    Plzen moved to fourth position on the table following the win with 19 points, seven adrift of leaders Sparta Prague.

    Bohemians remain in ninth position on the log.

    The defeat put an end to their eight-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.

    Durosinmi will look to continue his impressive scoring form when Plzen take on AS Roma in a UEFA Europa League tie next week Thursday.

