Aubameyang Bags First Assist Of The Season In Marseille ‘s 6-2 Win Vs Le Havre

Gabon star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had an assist as Marseille hammered Le Havre 6-2 in Saturday’s Ligue 1 fixture.

It was Aubameyang’s first assist in the league this season and has scored three goals in six matches.

The former Arsenal captain set up his side’s fifth goal with two left in the encounter.

Former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood scored four of Marseille ‘s five goals.

The win took Aubameyang and his teammates to the top of the league table.

After eight matches, Marseille have 18 points and are just one point above league champions Paris Saint-Germain who are second.

Aubameyang and his Gabon teammates will face Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoffs in November in Morocco.

Gabon secured a playoffs spot after finishing as one of the four second best placed teams.

The Gabonese were beaten to the World Cup automatic qualification ticket by Côte d’Ivoire in Group F.

By James Agberebi




