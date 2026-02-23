Iwobi Elated To Help Fulham Beat Sunderland

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has reflected on Fulham’s away win over Sunderland, reports Completesports.com.

The Whites defeated Sunderland 3-1 at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

Raúl Jiménez bagged a brace for Marco Silva’s side in the game.

Iwobi also registered a goal, and an assist for the Cottagers.

Big Win On The Road

The 29-year-old expressed satisfaction with their performance in the game.

“We knew it was going to be difficult, the pitch wasn’t great for us,” Iwobi said after the game.

” If we want to climb up the table, we have to get these points away from home. They’ve been very good at home, so it’s good that we were able to get the result we want.”

Iwobi On Late Goal

The Nigerian also reacted to his superb strike against the Black Cats .

“When H (Harry Wilson) was on the ball, it was just me and Oscar running up the pitch. We’ve been working on this in training – in transition,” Iwobi added.

” He found me, I saw where the goalkeeper was positioned, and the only place to finish was over his foot. Credit to H, and to us for getting the three points.”

Fight For European Place

Fulham are pushing for a place in Europe, but Iwobi insisted that they take it step-by-step.

“We take it step-by-step. We got the three points, and that was the aim – to climb above them. We’ll see where it is at the end of the season,” declared the former Arsenal star.

By Adeboye Amosu



