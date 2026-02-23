We Don’t Speak About Iwobi’s Quality Enough –Legendary Liverpool Defender

Liverpool great Jamie Carragher has said the quality Alex Iwobi possesses is not spoken about enough.

Iwobi was in top form for Fulham as they ended their losing streak with a 3-1 win away to Sunderland.

The Super Eagles star set up the opening goal after delivering a corner that was headed home by Raúl Jiménez.

Jiménez then got his second after converting a penalty awarded thanks to a VAR review for a foul on Iwobi’s Nigerian teammate Calvin Bassey.

Enzo Le Fée pulled a goal back for Sunderland as he scored from the spot following a penalty conceded by Ryan Sessegnon.

But Fulham responded quickly on the counter-attack as Harry Wilson surged forward and set up Iwobi, who finished calmly from a tight angle with five minutes left to play.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the match, Carragher said:“For me, he’s one of those players who can play different positions, he’s a manager’s dream, especially a Marco Silva dream,” Carragher said.

Also Read: Wolves Condemn Racist Abuse Against Arokodare

“He’s every manager’s dream, the quality he’s got is underrated and it’s not spoken about much.

“This is a guy who spent a lot of money to bring him from Arsenal to Everton. He then took him from Everton to Fulham. He’s a huge fan and you can understand why.

“Physically, he’s absolutely fantastic. The quality he shows, an assist from a set piece and a lovely finish as well, this quality he’s got is actually underrated. We don’t maybe speak about it enough.

“We speak about other Fulham players and rightly so, but he’s certainly up there with the best players that Fulham have got this season.”

By James Agberebi



