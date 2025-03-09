Iwobi’s Beautiful Assist To Jimenez Top-Notch –Boyed

Rangers legend Kris Boyd has described Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi’s assist to Raul Jiménez as top-notch in Fulham’s 2-1 loss to Brighton on Saturday.



The Nigerian international ignited the match with a determined run down the right wing and delivered a perfect cross that Raul Jimenez controlled with his chest and slotted past Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen in the 35th minute.

Read Also: Morocco 2025: South Africa Coach Laments Defeat To Flamingos



However, Brighton responded quickly, equalizing just five minutes later when Jan Paul van Hecke, left unmarked at the back post, headed home a free kick from Yasin Ayari for his first goal for the club.





However, Joao Pedro gave Brighton a dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham, enhancing their chances of qualifying for European football.



Reacting to Iwobi’s tailored pass, Boyd in a chat with Sky Sports. Stated that the ball from the former Arsenal star was good but the finish was better.



“It’s a top finish. The ball from Iwobi is good but the finish is better. He chests the ball down before firing a left-footed strike into the back of the net,” Boyd said on







