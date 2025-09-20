Iwobi’s Goal, Assist Helps Fulham Seal 3-1 Comeback Win vs Brentford

Alex Iwobi scored and also provided an assist as Fulham came from 1-0 down to beat Brentford 3-1 in the Premier League at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

It was Iwobi’s first goal and second assist in five Premier League games this season.

Aside Iwobi, who was replaced in the 80th minute, Calvin Bassey Fulham was also in action and played for 90 minutes.

Brentford Nigerian international Frank Onyeka was an unused substitute in the encounter.

Mikkel Damsgaard opened the scoring for Brentford in the 20th minute but Iwobi equalised for Fulham on 38 minutes.

Iwobi then turned provider as he set up Harry Wilson whose strike made it 2-1 in favour of Fulham with five minutes left in the first half.

In the 50th minute an own goal by Ethan Pinnock put Fulham 3-1 ahead.

Nine minutes after Fulham got their third goal Rodrigo Muniz thought he had added the fourth goal for the London club but his effort was ruled out after consultation with VAR.

Fulham climb up to seventh place on eight points and Brentford are 17th on four points on the log.



By James Agberebi



