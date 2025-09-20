Moffi Bags Second Ligue 1 Goal In Nice’s 4-1 Defeat At Brest

Terem Moffi’s goal was not enough to prevent OGC Nice from suffering a 4-1 defeat away to Brest, in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.

It was Moffi’s second goal in five appearances in the French topflight this season.

Moffi scored in the 30th minute to bring the score to 2-1 after Brest had raced to a 2-0 lead having netted on sixth and ninth minutes.

The defeat leaves Nice in 11th position on six points while Brest are 13th spot in the league table.

In another league fixture Chidozie Awaziem was in action for 90 minutes in Nantes’ 2-2 draw with visiting Rennes.

The 28-year-old Super Eagles defender featured in his fifth league match this season.

Nantes had to come from 2-0 down to force a 2-2 draw as they currently occupy 14th place on four points in the 18-team league table.

By James Agberebi



