Juventus Monitoring Lookman’s Situation At Atalanta After Fallout With Gasperini

Juventus are keeping a close eye on developments surrounding Ademola Lookman’s future at Atalanta following his fallout with Gian Piero Gasperini.

Lookman found himself at the centre of controversy after missing a penalty he was not supposed to take during Atalanta’s Champions League clash against Club Brugge.





His decision to step up for the spot-kick led to severe criticism from Gasperini, who labeled him the worst penalty-taker he had ever known, a statement that immediately sparked debate among fans and pundits.

The criticism did not sit well with Lookman, who felt disrespected by his manager’s remarks and responded by releasing a statement expressing his disappointment.

Lookman suggested that Gasperini’s words were unnecessarily harsh and undermined his contributions to the team.

The fallout from this incident has only increased speculation about tension within the Atalanta squad.

Now according to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli is actively monitoring the situation, ensuring the Bianconeri are in a strong position to make a move should the opportunity arise.

Lookman has been one of Atalanta’s standout performers since joining the club.

His influence was particularly evident last season when he played a decisive role in securing the Europa League title.

The CAF Player of the Year’s stunning hat-trick in the final was a defining moment in Atalanta’s campaign, cementing his status as one of the team’s most important players.



