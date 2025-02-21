Lookman Must Leave Atalanta This Summer –Udi

Former Nigerian international Duke Udi has advised Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman to leave Atalanta at the end of the season after manager Gian Piero Gasperini’s unfair comment on him.



Recall that Gasperini described Lookman as “one of the worst penalty takers he has ever seen” after he missed from the spot in their 3-1 loss to Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League.



Reacting to the comment, Udi in a chat with Africa Foot, said that Gasperini was out of control and out of touch with his comments.

He advised the Nigerian international to leave the club this summer.



“The manager was out of control and out of touch with his comments about Ade (Lookman). In times of defeat, a team has to stick together, and players and managers must support each other because it is a sport and a collective responsibility,” Udi stated.



“His comments were completely out of line and very humiliating to a player who has done his best over the last few seasons. He has been disrespected in the worst way, and I think he should leave this summer.”







