La Liga: Adams Features As Sevilla Edge Alaves

Nigerian forward Akor Adams was in action as Sevilla defeated Deportivo Alaves 2-1 in Saturday’s La Liga game.



Adams, who came on as a substitute for Ruben Vargas in the 76th minute, was making his third appearance for Sevilla this ongoing season.



The visitor netted the opening goal in the 10th minute to silence the vociferous home supporters.

However, the goal didn’t pull down the host confidence as they continue to push for the equalizer. Alaves efforts eventually paid off as Carlos Vicente leveled parity in the 17th minute via a penalty.



Sevilla restored their lead in the 67th minute thanks to a simple tp in from Alexis Sanchez to seal the three points for the visitor.



The win move Sevilla eight on the league table on seven points while Alaves sit ninth on seven points.



