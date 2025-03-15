La Liga: Sadiq Subbed Off As Girona Hold Valencia

Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq was in action as Valencia played out a 1-1 draw against Girona in Saturday’s La Liga game.



The Nigerian international who was making his 8th appearance, has netted four goals this ongoing season for Valencia.



He was substituted in the 70th minute for Rafa Mi after an impressive display.

Dimitri Foulquier’s marauding run down the right flank ended with him putting the ball on a plate for Diego Lopez, who slid it into the back of the net to hand the visitors the lead after 58 minutes.



Following on from last week’s substitute appearance against Espanyol, in which he equalised with a late penalty, club captain Cristhian Stuani again appeared off the bench with another equaliser.







