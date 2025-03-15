2026 WCQ: Rwanda Release 28-Man Provisional Squad For Super Eagles Clash

The Amavubi of Rwanda new head coach Adel Amrouche has unveiled his 28-man provisional squad, ahead of this month’s Group C 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Lesotho.

The Rwanda Football Association (RFA) announced the squad on their X handle on Saturday.





Amrouche’s provisonal squad is made up of four goalkeepers, eight defenders, nine midfielders and seven attackers.

The Amavubi, who currently top Group C on seven points, will host the Super Eagles on Friday, March 21.

Then on Tuesday, March 25 they will also be at home when they will welcome Lesotho.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles new head coach Eric Chelle has unveiled his 23-man squad for the matchday 5 and 6 encounters.

Also, the Eagles will open camp in Kigali on Sunday, March 16 for the clash with Rwanda.



By James Agberebi



