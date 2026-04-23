LaLiga: Sadiq Drives Valencia’s Relegation Survival Push

Umar Sadiq has stressed that Valencia must keep pushing until the end of the season as they battle to avoid relegation from La Liga.

Sadiq scored the goal that earned Valencia a point in the 1-1 draw with Real Mallorca on Tuesday night.

Los Che are three points outside the relegation zone in LaLiga with six rounds of matches to the end of the season.

Valencia will be at home to Girona in their next league game on Saturday.

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Sadiq said the match will feel like another cup final for Valencia, just like all their remaining games this season.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Deportivo Alaves 2.237 1xbet X Draw 3.2 1xbet RCD Mallorca 3.905 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Alaves win Mallorca has lost 6 of their last 10 away matches. Alaves -0.5 In 7 of the last 10 LaLiga EA Sports away matches, Mallorca has lost by at least 1 goals. Mallorca under 2.5 goals Mallorca scored less than 2.5 goals in 12 of the last 15 matches.

“Now, we have to keep on fighting. From now on , every game for us is a cup final because we’re going all out,” he declared.

“We have to go all out against Girona at the Mestalla (Stadium), which is always difficult for our opponents.”

Sadiq joined Valencia on a permanent transfer from Real Sociedad in January.

The 29-year-old has registered two goals, and two assists in 14 league appearances for Carlos Corberán’s side.

By Adeboye Amosu



