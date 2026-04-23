He Was Very Nervous –Ex-Juve Striker Reacts To Orban Clash With Fan

Former Juventus striker Gianfranco Zigoni believes Hellas Verona star Gift Orban was very nervous during a physical altercation with a fan.



Recall that the incident happened in the car park of the Stadio Bentegodi when he was driving away after the 1-0 Serie A home defeat to Milan on Sunday.



A supporter made a comment that prompted Orban to stop the car, exit, and physically confront the Verona fan, all while others who were hoping for an autograph or picture with the player looked on.

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Although the Nigerian international has issued an apology, Zigoni, in a chat with Tutto Mercato Web, stated that Orban should have ignored the fan.



“It’s an pen gesture. I feel very sorry for everyone involved. It is clear that Orban was very nervous but a player must always be proud of the support of the fans, even more so when things are as negative as it is for Verona,” the 81-year-old said in quotes revealed by Tutto Mercato Web.



“It may be that he felt down, and just wanted to leave, but people are there for the team, for the passion, for the love they have for Hellas.



“It’s there for you too and you have to be grateful.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Juventus Turin 1.313 1xbet X Draw 5.98 1xbet Hellas Verona 11.5 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Hellas Verona under 0.5 goals Hellas Verona scored less than 0.5 goals in the Serie A Enilive in 9 of the last 15 matches. Juventus -0.5 In 6 of the last 10 Serie A Enilive away matches, Hellas Verona has lost by at least 1 goals. Hellas Verona under 1.5 goals Hellas Verona scored less than 1.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 away matches.



