He Was Very Nervous –Ex-Juve Striker Reacts To Orban Clash With Fan

Former Juventus striker Gianfranco Zigoni believes Hellas Verona star Gift Orban was very nervous during a physical altercation with a fan.
Recall that the incident happened in the car park of the Stadio Bentegodi when he was driving away after the 1-0 Serie A home defeat to Milan on Sunday.
A supporter made a comment that prompted Orban to stop the car, exit, and physically confront the Verona fan, all while others who were hoping for an autograph or picture with the player looked on.
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Although the Nigerian international has issued an apology, Zigoni, in a chat with Tutto Mercato Web, stated that Orban should have ignored the fan.
“It’s an pen gesture. I feel very sorry for everyone involved. It is clear that Orban was very nervous but a player must always be proud of the support of the fans, even more so when things are as negative as it is for Verona,” the 81-year-old said in quotes revealed by Tutto Mercato Web.
“It may be that he felt down, and just wanted to leave, but people are there for the team, for the passion, for the love they have for Hellas.
“It’s there for you too and you have to be grateful.”