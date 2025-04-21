Leeds, Burnley Promoted To Premier League

Leeds United and Burnley secured promotion to the Premier League on a dramatic day of Championship action on Easter Monday.

Leeds thrashed Stoke City 6-0 earlier in the day – Joel Piroe scoring four of the goals – to move one step closer to automatic promotion.





The emphatic victory ensured Leeds’ status as a Premier League club would be confirmed providing Sheffield United did not beat Burnley in the late kick-off.

Sheffield United travelled to Turf Moor hoping to keep their automation promotion hopes alive and deny Leeds and Burnley early promotion parties.

But Burnley won a tense and fiery match 2-1 to secure both their own and Leeds United’s promotion to the English top-flight.

Leeds and Burnley are level on 94 points with two games remaining and will now battle to become Championship winners.

The results means Sheffield United have to settle for a place in the play-offs despite amassing 86 points from 44 games this season.

As things stand they would face Coventry City in the play-offs, with Sunderland potentially taking on Bristol City for a place in the final.

But just six points separate sixth-placed Coventry and West Brom down in 10th, meaning a number of clubs could yet gatecrash the play-offs places.

Josh Brownhill gave Burnley the lead in Saturday’s huge Championship clash but Sheffield United equalised shortly after through Thomas Cannon.

Brownhill restored Burnley’s lead on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot and Scott Parker’s formidable defence – which has conceded just 15 goals all season – kept the visitors at bay in the second half.

